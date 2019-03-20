Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOSEPH E. GRAFF

JOSEPH E. GRAFF Obituary
GRAFF JOSEPH E.

Age 72, of New Sewickley, passed away March 18, 2019; son of the late Loyal Joseph and Mary Grace (Laughlin) Graff; survived by his loving son, Joseph E. (Marie) Graff, Jr., and Kathleen Glaser; brother of Joan (Dennis) Kerr, William (Carol) Graff, Janet (James) Fullerton, John (Jackie) Graff, James (Kimberly) Graff and Earl (Tracy) Graff; grandfather of Esperanza Mary Graff; also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his late wife, Sandra E. Graff. Joseph was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was President of Board of Directors and 2nd Vice of the American Legion Post 512 in Unionville. He also served as the former Township Supervisor for New Sewickley Township. Family will welcome friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, (Wexford/Franklin Park). Service will be private. Please offer condolences at schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
