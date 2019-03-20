GRAFF JOSEPH E.

Age 72, of New Sewickley, passed away March 18, 2019; son of the late Loyal Joseph and Mary Grace (Laughlin) Graff; survived by his loving son, Joseph E. (Marie) Graff, Jr., and Kathleen Glaser; brother of Joan (Dennis) Kerr, William (Carol) Graff, Janet (James) Fullerton, John (Jackie) Graff, James (Kimberly) Graff and Earl (Tracy) Graff; grandfather of Esperanza Mary Graff; also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his late wife, Sandra E. Graff. Joseph was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was President of Board of Directors and 2nd Vice of the American Legion Post 512 in Unionville. He also served as the former Township Supervisor for New Sewickley Township. Family will welcome friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, (Wexford/Franklin Park). Service will be private. Please offer condolences at schellhaasfh.com