MALONE, JR. JOSEPH E.
Of Elliott, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann M. (Adair) Malone; loving father of Daniel (Michele McMamara) Malone, Laura (Bruce) Hoffmaster and Sarah (Gaspar) Linan; grandfather of Alex, Maura, and Claire Malone, Jason and Alyssa Tamilia, Adrianna and Gaspar Linan III. The family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice and the staff at Kane Scott Twp. for their wonderful care and support. Friends received TUESDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip R.C. Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. Joseph was an Army Veteran and will be buried with military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019