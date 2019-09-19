Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Church
Munhall, PA
View Map
McKINNEY JOSEPH E.

Of Oakland, formerly of Homestead Park and Squirrel Hill, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Helen Theresa Harding McKinney; devoted father of the late James P. McKinney (survived by David E. Cowles, Jr.), and Maryann McKinney Pfleger (Brian), John J. McKinney (Mary Corrigan), and P. Shea McKinney (Janis Williams McKinney); grandfather of 19; great-grandfather of ten. Joe worked for the Pittsburgh Press from 1956 to 1991, serving as Circulation Manager. He proudly served his country during WWII in the European and Pacific Theatres with the 86th Blackhawk Division and was awarded the Bronze Star. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC., 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, 5-8 p.m., and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Therese of Lisieux Church, Munhall on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joe's name to St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Therese of Lisieux Church. Condolences may be expressed at:


www.mccabebrothers.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
