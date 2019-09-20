|
|
MICHLOVIC JOSEPH E.
Of Pittsburgh, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (Andreas) Michlovic for 43 years; loving father of Joseph (Kathi) Michlovic of Scott Twp., Kyle Michlovic of Pittsburgh, and Heather (Ryan) Wagner of Glenshaw; cherished grandfather of Kylie, Charles Joseph "C.J.", and Joseph Michlovic; brother of Mary Alice (Joseph) Berton, Barbara (the late Bill) Nicklow, Pete (Arlene) Michlovic, Elizabeth "Poppy" (Edgar) Benedum, John (Arlene) Michlovic, Thomas (Gwen Thomas) Michlovic, Dr. Michael "Mick" (Jean) Michlovic, and Susan (Daniel) Butler. Preceded in death by sisters, Cecelia Siemon and Lois Herbst. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Joe was a 1961 graduate of North Braddock Scott High School. After graduating, he attended Indiana State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Astronomy. Joe went on to attend the University of Virginia, where he obtained his Master's Degree in Astrophysics. He worked for NASA for 9 years, specializing in Astronomy and worked in Mission Control for Skylab. After leaving NASA, Joe worked as a Physics teacher at Pittsburgh Perry Traditional Academy, and an Astronomy professor at CCAC, before retiring. Joe was a member of the Slovak American Citizens Club in Braddock. He was a brilliant, unique, and comical man who would go out of his way to help to anyone. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored. Friends welcome Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019