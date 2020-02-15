Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Arch Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SOWINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH E. SOWINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH E. SOWINSKI Obituary
SOWINSKI JOSEPH E.

Age 73, of Fineview, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020.  Son of the late Joseph F. and Marcella Sowinski; brother of Conreda (Michael Arenth) Sowinski, Kathleen (Danny) Nelson, and the late Kenneth Sowinski; uncle of Matthew, Ken and Jean. Joseph was a member of the United States Air Force.  He was an avid sports and music fan.  He also enjoyed trips to the beach with his family. Visitation for Joseph will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave (Across from AGH).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, Arch Street.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -