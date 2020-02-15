|
|
SOWINSKI JOSEPH E.
Age 73, of Fineview, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. Son of the late Joseph F. and Marcella Sowinski; brother of Conreda (Michael Arenth) Sowinski, Kathleen (Danny) Nelson, and the late Kenneth Sowinski; uncle of Matthew, Ken and Jean. Joseph was a member of the United States Air Force. He was an avid sports and music fan. He also enjoyed trips to the beach with his family. Visitation for Joseph will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave (Across from AGH). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, Arch Street.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020