|
|
SPORAK JOSEPH E.
Age 96, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 of Castle Shannon. Loving Husband of the late Dorothy (Baker) Sporak and Lucille Sporak. Father of Gregory Sporak. Grandfather of Olivia. Brother of Carol Skeegan. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Joe was a World War II Veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. Also retired from General Electric. Per Joe's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020