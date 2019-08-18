|
SZURSZEWSKI, JR. JOSEPH E.
Age 86, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Szurszewski; loving father of Tom (Mary Elaine) Szurszewski, Susan (Bernie) Stadelman, David (Monica) Szurszewski, Donald (MaryAnn) Szurszewski, and Joe (Sue) Szurszewski; grandfather of Michael (Kayla) Stadelman, Caitlin Szurszewski, Erin (Nicholas) Dugan, Shane Becker, Joey Szurszewski, Thomas Becker, and Elizabeth Szurszewski; great-grandfather of Caleb Ross and Kinsley Stadelman; brother of Sylvia (the late Mel) Cortez, Joanie (the late Joseph) Badger, and the late Stanley Shore; brother-in-law of Cindy Shore. Joe was a member of St.Joseph Catholic Church in Verona where he served on the parish council for many years. He owned and operated J.S. Cabinet for 51 years and proudly served our country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Joe was a St. Joseph little league coach and volunteered with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed fishing and was always willing to lend a hand. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph School, 825 2nd St. Verona, PA 15147.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019