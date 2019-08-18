Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SZURSZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH E. SZURSZEWSKI Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH E. SZURSZEWSKI Jr. Obituary
SZURSZEWSKI, JR. JOSEPH E.

Age 86, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.  Beloved Husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Szurszewski; loving father of Tom (Mary Elaine) Szurszewski, Susan (Bernie) Stadelman, David (Monica) Szurszewski, Donald (MaryAnn) Szurszewski, and Joe (Sue) Szurszewski; grandfather of Michael (Kayla) Stadelman, Caitlin Szurszewski, Erin (Nicholas) Dugan, Shane Becker, Joey Szurszewski, Thomas Becker, and Elizabeth Szurszewski; great-grandfather of Caleb Ross and Kinsley Stadelman; brother of Sylvia (the late Mel) Cortez, Joanie (the late Joseph) Badger, and the late Stanley Shore; brother-in-law of Cindy Shore. Joe was a member of St.Joseph Catholic Church in Verona where he served on the parish council for many years. He owned and operated J.S. Cabinet for 51 years and proudly served our country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Joe was a St. Joseph little league coach and volunteered with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed fishing and was always willing to lend a hand. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph School, 825 2nd St. Verona, PA 15147.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now