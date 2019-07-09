Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
More Obituaries for JOSEPH EBERZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH EBERZ

JOSEPH EBERZ Obituary
EBERZ JOSEPH

Age 96, of Bridgeville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Husband of the late Joesephine (Glasic); father of Dennis A. Eberz, MD (Franci); grandfather of Patrick, Eberz, and Janie Albright (Zach); son of the late George F. and Eleanora (Kaufman) Eberz; brother of Eleanor Grundler and the late Anthony and Reverend Ambrose Eberz, O.S.B; longtime Employee of Dravo Corporation. Joseph was a Navy Veteran of World War ll. No Visitation Private Burial. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. (724-941-3211) Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019
