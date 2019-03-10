|
LESCOVICH JOSEPH EDWARD
Age 90, formerly of Bridgeville, on March 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his brothers Felix, Henry and Ralph Lescovich. He is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews. Joe was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a Chief Engineer for GA Industries Inc. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Interment and military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. View and share condolences at
www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019