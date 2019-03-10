Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LESCOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH EDWARD LESCOVICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH EDWARD LESCOVICH Obituary
LESCOVICH JOSEPH EDWARD

Age 90, formerly of Bridgeville, on March 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his brothers Felix, Henry and Ralph Lescovich. He is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews.  Joe was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a Chief Engineer for GA Industries Inc. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Interment and military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. View and share condolences at


www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now