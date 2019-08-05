|
MURPHY JOSEPH EDWARD "MURPH"
Age 95, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Husband of the late Anna Marie (Kirby) Murphy; father of Joseph (Joei) Murphy, Jr., Noreen (the late Blase) Santoriello, the late Brian S. Murphy, and Maryann Murphy; son of the late Patrick and Nora Murphy; grandfather of Slade (Lori) Murphy; great-grandfather of Landon and Gavin Murphy; brother of Margaret M. McCloskey. Predeceased by eight brothers and two sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a GMAC retiree and prior to that, taught at Clarion. Joe attended Pitt and Clarion Universities. Joe served as a lector and was in the choir at St. Joseph's Church. He was also a Democratic Committee man for many years. Joe was a World War II Veteran and served in the Philippines in the Battle of Luzon. He was the last surviving brother of eight that served in WWII. He was a lifetime member of the Oakmont Elks, the Eagles, the Moose, and American Legion. Joseph and his family enjoyed his summer home in Pymatuning Lake. Joe was a devoted husband and father and he loved to sing and dance. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills 15235. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8th at St. Joseph's Church, 825 2nd Street, Verona, PA 15147. Online condolences may be submitted to www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019