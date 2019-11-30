Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colman Church
1916 - 2019
A longtime resident of Turtle Creek, age 103, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Joe was born in Wilmerding on August 10, 1916. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Figulski) Evancho for  74  years until her death in 2011. Most loved father of Marjorie (Len) Tinsley, Bill (Linda) Evancho, Marci (Ken) Mason and the late Connie (surviving spouse, John) Morenzi. Treasured Pap of Beth (David) Rossetti, Suzanne (Donald) Holmes, Judy (Rush) Line, Marc (Connie) Tinsley, Amy  (Michael) Wozniak, Melissa (David) Becker, Michael (Lisa) Evancho, Michelle (Craig) Sikora, Bill (Noelle) Evancho, Jeffrey (Lesley) Evancho, Matthew Evancho, Joseph (Teara) Evancho, Jim Evancho, Brian (Andrea) Evancho and Kenny (Megan McCarron) Mason. Joe is also survived by 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Lindt; his brothers, John and Nicholas Evancho; grandson, Nicholas Tinsley; and daughter, Connie Morenzi. Pap worked his entire life. At the age of six he worked with a farmer delivering milk in a horse drawn wagon. When done, he went to school and then came home. Joe served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a mechanic, spending time in Germany. His true first career was with A&P as a manager until he retired and took his second career as a custodian at the Electric Plan School in Turtle Creek before his second retirement in his seventies.  He was Mr. Fix-it and could repair anything.  "Duck" (duct) tape was his favorite "go to" tool but when he was finished with it, it worked again. He had more patience than anyone else and was a gentle soul, a man of few words. He played golf in his younger years and had a passion for watching boxing. He was a member of St. Colman Church from his marriage until his death. But above all, his family was the most important thing in his life.  He lived for family,  providing guidance and support for every one of them. His unceasing love will never be forgotten. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Joe will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Joe's family suggests memorial donations to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
