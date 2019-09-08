Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
JOSEPH F. CVITKOVIC Ph.D.

JOSEPH F. CVITKOVIC Ph.D. Obituary
CVITKOVIC, PhD. JOSEPH F.

Age of 70, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Anna Cvitkovic. Beloved husband of Nancy (Best). Devoted father of Jeffrey (Malinda) Cvitkovic and Kimberly (Matthew) Nixon. Treasured Pappy of Lilyana, Layla, Lola, Milo, Zachary, Liam and Beck. Special Brother of Sylvon (Paul) McCarthy. Brother-in-law of Joseph (Kathleen) Best and Donald (Amy) Jonischek. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was loved very dearly by his family and could always be counted on to bring joy, laughter and adventure to the lives of all he knew. For over 40 years he served as a cherished guiding light for countless souls throughout his life's work as a Director of Behavior Health at Jefferson Memorial Hospital and his private practice in Mt. Lebanon. He will be remembered forever in our hearts. Friends are welcome Friday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800) where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sister's Place, 418 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, PA 15025. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
