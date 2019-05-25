LADISLAW, JR. JOSEPH F.

Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, at the age of 71. Joe was loved and will be missed by his younger brothers, Robert and Gary; several cousins; and many friends. Joe was born in Manhattan, New York City, in 1948. He lived in the New York City area, Long Island and New Jersey, before settling in Pittsburgh later in life. Joe graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with an accounting degree, and was employed as an accountant by various companies, including New American Library, before he was forced to retire due to serious health issues. Family and friends will gather at Oakleaf Personal Care Home, on Saturday, June 8, at 7:00 p.m., for a memorial service. 3800 Oakleaf Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. In lieu of Flowers, please make memorial donations to the as a tribute to Joseph. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.