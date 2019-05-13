MOSKALA JOSEPH F.

Age 71, formerly of Oakland, residing in Robinson Township, passed away on May 11, 2019. Joseph, oldest son of the late John and Anna Moskala. He is survived by his brother, Edward (Debby )Moskala; and sister, Kathleen "Cookie" (Daniel) Kelley; also survived by three nephews and one niece; also great-nieces and nephews. Joseph was absolutely proud of all his family. Born and raised in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh, near Magee Women's Hospital. Graduate of St. Hyacinth Grade School and Central Catholic High School and attended Robert Morris Jr. College. Loved his two dogs, Caesar and Friso, and cat, Bella. Totally fortunate to work with some fantastic people during his lifetime in the theatre business, at FED-EX, and lastly, Kennywood Park. Joseph is now on a journey to meet up with his Mother and Dad on the other side. Please be happy for Joe, a prayer for him would be greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society. Friends are welcomed in JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St. (Oakland), Wednesday ONLY, from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Joe's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.