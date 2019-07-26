|
MUSHINSKY JOSEPH F.
Age 65, of Penn Township, died on July 22, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 7, 1953, son of Ruth Ziringer Mushinsky and the late Joseph W. Mushinsky. Beloved husband for 21 years of Michele Freyermuth Mushinsky; loving father of Aaron (Andrea) Mushinsky, Faith (Michael) Strickland, Sarah (Jeremy) Cushey, Ashley (Andrew) Belton, and "Smitty"; brother of Carole (Don) Olszewski and Ron (Maureen) Mushinsky; grandfather of Aveley, Adalyn, Taylor, Kaelyn, Curtis, Jerah, Landon, Brayden, and Cameron. A 1971 Pine-Richland graduate, Joe was the owner of Joseph F. Mushinky & Son, where he worked as a tile installer with his son, Aaron for 26 years. He loved the outdoors, astronomy, animals, was always a hard worker, loved doing things for others, and had a deep faith in Jesus. Joe was always quick to tell a joke, was known for his great sense of humor, and loved getting to know his customers and people everywhere. Most of all, Joe loved his family, especially being with his children and grandchildren. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
