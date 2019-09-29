|
PETRONE JOSEPH F.
On September 28, 2019, age 89, of Sharpsburg. Husband of the late Antoinette (Bolli) Petrone; brother of Theresa Urso and the late Mary Procopio, Annunzio Stellitano, and Mary Napoli; survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a resident of St. Mary's Courtyard. He also worked at the original Kane Hospital and retired from Regional Kane in Ross Twp. He had many friends, both at work and at home. Friends received Monday, 2-9 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Tuesday at a time to be determined.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019