Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PETRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. PETRONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH F. PETRONE Obituary
PETRONE JOSEPH F.

On September 28, 2019, age 89, of Sharpsburg. Husband of the late Antoinette (Bolli) Petrone; brother of Theresa Urso and the late Mary Procopio, Annunzio Stellitano, and Mary Napoli; survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a resident of St. Mary's Courtyard. He also worked at the original Kane Hospital and retired from Regional Kane in Ross Twp. He had many friends, both at work and at home. Friends received Monday, 2-9 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Tuesday at a time to be determined. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now