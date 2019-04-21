SANTORA JOSEPH F.

Age 84, of Whitehall, formerly from Greenfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2019. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Shirley Santora; Son, Kevin E. (Carolyn) Santora; Stepson, Justin (Tessa) Houck; Grandson, Rick (Maria) Santora; Granddaughters, Lindsey (Kevin) Coy, Adelina Houck, and Keegan Houck; great-grandson, Liam Coy; Sisters, Dorothy (Peter) Kolesar, Evelyn (Tom) Tihey, and Bea (Nick) Gurgiolo; long time and devoted friend, Linda Carroll; as well as many nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Newton. Joseph was a proud member of the US Army. He worked as a Stationary Engineer at Mellon Bank, was an active participant with the Masons and loved cars, antiques and family. Joseph also loved being a custodian of Birmingham United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm and Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:00 am, at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. Condolences may be left at

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz