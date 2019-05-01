URBAN JOSEPH F.

Of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Blanche "Tootsie" (Fronckiewicz); loving father of Katherine Urban and Donna Moss; also several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Joe was a Tech 5 with the US Army during WWII. He was a life member of the VFW Post #6664 of Library, a past member of the South Hills Honor Guard, the Polish National Alliance Lodge #352 of McKeesport and SOAR Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, Dist. 10. Visitation Thursday, 2-7 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Church, Pleasant Hills. Burial in Jefferson Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com