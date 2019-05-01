|
|
URBAN JOSEPH F.
Of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Blanche "Tootsie" (Fronckiewicz); loving father of Katherine Urban and Donna Moss; also several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Joe was a Tech 5 with the US Army during WWII. He was a life member of the VFW Post #6664 of Library, a past member of the South Hills Honor Guard, the Polish National Alliance Lodge #352 of McKeesport and SOAR Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, Dist. 10. Visitation Thursday, 2-7 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Church, Pleasant Hills. Burial in Jefferson Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019