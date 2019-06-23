Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
JOSEPH F. YELICH


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPH F. YELICH Obituary
YELICH JOSEPH F.

Age 84, of Peters Twp., originally from Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 21, 2019. Son of the late Anton Yelich and Veronica Resavage; beloved husband of 62 years to Connie (DeFranco) Yelich; loving father of Joseph (Debbi), Lu Ann (Bill) Bonaccorsi, Jim (Paula), and the late Michelle (her surviving husband, Syd) Loveday; grandfather of Nicole, Amy, Christina, Dominic, Anthony, Sydney, and Shane; great-grandfather of Matthew, Lilliana, Olivia, and Connor. Joe was a longtime General Contractor. He enjoyed family gatherings, listening to Polkas and the oldies, playing golf, and was an avid Pittsburgh Sports Fan. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his care givers at Woodcliffe Manor, and especially, Brittany and her team from Caring Hospice. Family and friends will be received on Monday, from 2-8 p.m., at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his memory to Caring Hospice, 118 Fox Plan Rd., Suite 1, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
