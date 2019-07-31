|
FENNEY, JR. JOSEPH
Age 69, of Lincoln Place, on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (McClelland) Fenney, loving father of Joseph III of West Mifflin and Jason M. of West Mifflin; brother of Sandra (Daniel) Hyzak of Baldwin, James (Linda) Fenney of South Park and the late Sharon Fenney. Joe was a retired welder for US Steel Clairton Work and a US Army veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Grace (White) Fenney. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019