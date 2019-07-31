Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FENNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH FENNEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH FENNEY Jr. Obituary
FENNEY, JR. JOSEPH

Age 69, of Lincoln Place, on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (McClelland) Fenney, loving father of Joseph III of West Mifflin and Jason M. of West Mifflin; brother of Sandra (Daniel) Hyzak of Baldwin, James (Linda) Fenney of South Park and the late Sharon Fenney. Joe was a retired welder for US Steel Clairton Work and a US Army veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Grace (White) Fenney. Friends received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now