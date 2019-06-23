CUMMINS, JR. JOSEPH FRANCIS

Age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Bradenton, FL. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores ("Pat" Martin) Cummins. Loving father of Kathy (Ivan) Podolsky and the late Joseph H. Martin (Jolene Ritz) Cummins; proud grandfather of Kaylee, Julia, Austin Joe Cummins and Mark Podolsky; he is also survived by his sister, Margaret "Peg" (Ralph) Nadler. Joe was born December 30, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Joseph F. and Ellen (Nel Mullen) Cummins, Sr. He was a loyal member of the Plumbers Union Local #27 for 50 plus years. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, William "Bill" (Dot) Cummins, Robert "Bud" (Joanne) Cummins and Ellen "Eileen" (John) Hodge-(Don) Klug. Joe will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. At Joe's request no services will be held. A private family memoriam will be held for interment. Memorial donations in memory of Joe may be made to a or Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton at: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Carpe diem. For more information visit www.palmsmemorial.com.