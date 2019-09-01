|
|
ROMAN JOSEPH FRANCIS
Age 87, of Wilkins Twp., formerly of McKees Rocks and Green Tree, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved husband of "his sunshine," Patricia (Gilkey) Shento Roman; loving father of Joseph T. (Beth) Roman and Donald J. Roman; step-father of Christine (Dennis) Burger, James (Mary Pat "Mimi") Shento, Patty Lou (Carl) Cigana, and Rik Fowler; proud grandfather of Madison and Zachary Roman, Tiffany Shento, Brian, Shawn, and Timothy Nelson, and Erik and Richard Fowler; also survived by his sister, Anna Tkacik; and nieces, Chris and Mary Anne. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna (Sherba) Roman; and step-son, Ronald Shento. Joseph honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War as a Military Police Officer. Following his military service, he began working for the City of Pittsburgh-Parks and Recreation Department as the Supervisor until his retirement after 43 years of service. He also worked part-time for Mellon Arena for 46 years. Joe was a proud member of the American Legion Post 820 Honor Guard along with the Wilkins Township VFW Post 6681. In his free time, he enjoyed coaching Little League, and was active in the Penn Hills Senior Center Softball League where he played until his early 80's. Joseph was beloved by all who knew him. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Colman Parish, Turtle Creek. Inurnment will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Hills Senior Center Softball League, Attn: Men's Softball, 147 Jefferson Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019