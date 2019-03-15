BOSTJANICK JOSEPH FRANK, SR.

Age 74, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1944 in Verona, Pennsylvania to Frank and Antoinett Diana Bostjanick. Mr. Bostjanick was a resident of Walton County, Florida having moved here in 1994 from Houma, Louisiana. He was Catholic by Faith and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era serving this country in the United States Army. He dearly loved his children and enjoyed playing with his grandbabies. He was a hard worker and loved his LSU football and hunting. Mr. Bostjanick was preceded in death by father and mother; one granddaughter, Kali Rose Bostjanick. Mr. Bostjanick is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Vivian Aucion Bostjanick of Freeport, Florida; one son, Joseph Frank "Tuffy"" Bostjanick, Jr. and wife, Kimberly of Ponce De Leon, Florida; two daughters, Leanne B. Stanley and husband, Willard of Ponce de Leon, Florida and Danielle B. Owens and husband, Jason of Defuniak Springs, Florida; one sister, Annette B. Brackin of Verona, Pennsylvania; also by twelve grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A time of visitation and Funeral Service was already held at CLARY-GLENN FREEPORT CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 150 Highway 20 East, Freeport, Florida 32439. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com