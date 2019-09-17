|
|
CROWN JOSEPH FREDERICK
Age 70, of Robinson, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Mikki Garman Crown; loving father of Melody (Norman) Campbell and Jessica (Paul Parise) Crown; brother of Daniel (Diane) Crown, Raymond Crown, Donna Stupy, and the late David Crown; grandfather of Baylie Campbell, Jordan Campbell, Anna Parise, Tessa Parise, and many nieces and nephews. Joe was the loving husband to Mikki for over 37 years, whose proudest accomplishments were his daughters and granddaughters. His hard work and determination, led to a career as a successful Real Estate Broker for over 45 years, who once owned his own company that was purchased by a national real estate company. Joe enjoyed nothing more than vacationing with his wife and family to Marco Island, Florida, where he watched the sunset in his bare feet while walking down the beach. Joe will be remembered for his generous nature and love of Steelers' football. Per Joe's request, there will be no viewing. Visitation with the family will be FRIDAY, 4-6 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Blessing Service at 6 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019