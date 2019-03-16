Home

Of Monroeville, age 61, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born the son of the late Joe and Margaret Kasper; beloved husband of Judy Friend for 36 years; loving father of Amanda (Ian) Rodgers, Joey Kasper, and Jon Kasper; cherished grandfather of Juna Rose and Jackson Austin Rodgers; brother of Larry (Judy) Kasper of CA, Dave (Laurene) Kasper of West Mifflin, and Danny (Debbie) Kasper of Eighty Four, PA; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Geology. After graduating, he worked for over 35 years as a geologist, most recently for Key Environmental in Carnegie. Joe was an avid fisherman, race car enthusiast, music lover, and was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. Friends welcome Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC,; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
