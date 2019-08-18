|
HINCHLIFFE, M.D. JOSEPH GABRIEL
Passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marie C. Hinchliffe; his six children, Joseph J. Hinchliffe (Lisa), Catherine C. Maihoefer (Andreas), David A. Capozzi (Erin), Lisa M. Capozzi (Robin), Francesca C. Reiss and Christopher M. Capozzi (Kimberly); seven grandchildren, Alexandra and Matthias Maihoefer, Eleanor and Brendan Capozzi, Jarad Reiss, and Benjamin and Matthew Capozzi; and three sisters, Irma Rose Dunn, Anita Weiss and Rose Fox. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Dr. Hinchliffe was the Director of Student Health at the University of Pittsburgh for many years, was in private psychiatric practice and active in the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Center. Funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph's name may be sent to the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Center (www.pghpsa.org/home/donate) or the Pittsburgh Opera (www.pittsburghopera.org/support/give-now). Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019