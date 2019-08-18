Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH HINCHLIFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH GABRIEL HINCHLIFFE M.D.

Add a Memory
JOSEPH GABRIEL HINCHLIFFE M.D. Obituary
HINCHLIFFE, M.D. JOSEPH GABRIEL

Passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019.  He is survived by his wife, Marie C. Hinchliffe; his six children, Joseph J. Hinchliffe (Lisa), Catherine C. Maihoefer (Andreas), David A. Capozzi (Erin), Lisa M. Capozzi (Robin), Francesca C. Reiss and Christopher M. Capozzi (Kimberly); seven grandchildren, Alexandra and Matthias Maihoefer, Eleanor and Brendan Capozzi, Jarad Reiss, and Benjamin and Matthew Capozzi; and three sisters, Irma Rose Dunn, Anita Weiss and Rose Fox.  He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Dr. Hinchliffe was the Director of Student Health at the University of Pittsburgh for many years, was in private psychiatric practice and active in the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Center. Funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph's name may be sent to the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Center (www.pghpsa.org/home/donate) or the Pittsburgh Opera (www.pittsburghopera.org/support/give-now). Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now