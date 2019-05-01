Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GDOVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH GDOVIC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH GDOVIC Obituary
GDOVIC JOSEPH

Age 91, of McKeesport, PA, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Port Vue, PA, on January 19, 1928. He is the son of the late Michael and Anna (Koval) Gdovic. He was preceded in death (2002) by his wife, Angelina "Angie" (Chiodo) Gdovic. He is survived by daughters, Joanne Zettl, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Suzanne Gdovic (James Pokorny), of Arvada, Colorado, and Dianne (Phillip) Modenos, of Lake Worth, Florida; son, Michael Gdovic, of Boca Raton, Florida; also, grandchildren, Dianne Zettl, of Columbus, Ohio, Kristen Pokorny and Sean Pokorny, of Arvada, Colorado, and Joseph Modenos, of Lake Worth, Florida; his sister, Helen (Roy) Epler of McKeesport, PA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joseph served in the United States Coast Guard-Merchant Marines and the United States Army during World War II. His hobbies during his military service included boxing and baseball. He was also quite skilled at the games of pool and cards. He was a 47-year member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, USA. A true entrepreneur at heart, he would go on to have several successful businesses starting with McKeesport Roofing Company, at the intersection of Rebecca Street and West Sixth Avenue, near the Elbow Room. He also worked as a sales representative for various US manufacturers. He started his own companies, Joseph Gdovic & Associates (McKeesport, PA) and Perfect Products Company (Plantation, FL). Joe was an avid and life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed the Pirates, Penguins, and opera classical music. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor, 412-678-6177). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mark Parish at St. Joseph Worship Site, 1125 Romine Ave., Port Vue, PA 15133. Burial to follow. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now