GDOVIC JOSEPH

Age 91, of McKeesport, PA, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Port Vue, PA, on January 19, 1928. He is the son of the late Michael and Anna (Koval) Gdovic. He was preceded in death (2002) by his wife, Angelina "Angie" (Chiodo) Gdovic. He is survived by daughters, Joanne Zettl, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Suzanne Gdovic (James Pokorny), of Arvada, Colorado, and Dianne (Phillip) Modenos, of Lake Worth, Florida; son, Michael Gdovic, of Boca Raton, Florida; also, grandchildren, Dianne Zettl, of Columbus, Ohio, Kristen Pokorny and Sean Pokorny, of Arvada, Colorado, and Joseph Modenos, of Lake Worth, Florida; his sister, Helen (Roy) Epler of McKeesport, PA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joseph served in the United States Coast Guard-Merchant Marines and the United States Army during World War II. His hobbies during his military service included boxing and baseball. He was also quite skilled at the games of pool and cards. He was a 47-year member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, USA. A true entrepreneur at heart, he would go on to have several successful businesses starting with McKeesport Roofing Company, at the intersection of Rebecca Street and West Sixth Avenue, near the Elbow Room. He also worked as a sales representative for various US manufacturers. He started his own companies, Joseph Gdovic & Associates (McKeesport, PA) and Perfect Products Company (Plantation, FL). Joe was an avid and life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed the Pirates, Penguins, and opera classical music. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor, 412-678-6177). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mark Parish at St. Joseph Worship Site, 1125 Romine Ave., Port Vue, PA 15133. Burial to follow. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.