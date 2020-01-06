Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Rd
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GUILLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH GUILLEN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH GUILLEN Jr. Obituary
GUILLEN, JR. JOSEPH

Age 77, of Overbrook, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Funaro) Guillen; loving brother of Robert (Donna) Guillen; loving uncle of Robert (Carolyn) Guillen; cherished great-uncle of Jacob, Rebecca and Zachary Guillen; beloved cousin of Ben Cushin, Sharon Alberts, Barry Mulhearn and Jim Feeney. Joe loved hockey, football and all sports. He especially loved to spend time with his niece and nephews. Family and friends welcomed Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a blessing service will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 11 a.m.               www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now