Age 77, of Overbrook, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Funaro) Guillen; loving brother of Robert (Donna) Guillen; loving uncle of Robert (Carolyn) Guillen; cherished great-uncle of Jacob, Rebecca and Zachary Guillen; beloved cousin of Ben Cushin, Sharon Alberts, Barry Mulhearn and Jim Feeney. Joe loved hockey, football and all sports. He especially loved to spend time with his niece and nephews. Family and friends welcomed Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a blessing service will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 11 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020