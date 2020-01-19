Home

Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
JOSEPH H. "JOE" COXON

JOSEPH H. "JOE" COXON Obituary
COXON JOSEPH H. "JOE"

Age 67, of Penn Twp. formerly Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Debbie Coxon (Rogers); loving father of Joseph H. (Valerie) Coxon, II and Julia (Brandon) Saltsman; brother of John (Mary-Ellen) Coxon, Jr. and Vicki (Pat) Sullivan; and a son of the late John and Gladys Coxon. Joe was a graduate of Gateway High School, the University of Pittsburgh; and a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) Fraternity. Per Joe's wishes, services are to remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox.


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
