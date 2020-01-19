|
|
COXON JOSEPH H. "JOE"
Age 67, of Penn Twp. formerly Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Debbie Coxon (Rogers); loving father of Joseph H. (Valerie) Coxon, II and Julia (Brandon) Saltsman; brother of John (Mary-Ellen) Coxon, Jr. and Vicki (Pat) Sullivan; and a son of the late John and Gladys Coxon. Joe was a graduate of Gateway High School, the University of Pittsburgh; and a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) Fraternity. Per Joe's wishes, services are to remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020