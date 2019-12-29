|
|
MARCHLEWSKI JOSEPH H.
Age 71, of Plum Boro, peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Husband of Kerry (Wilson); father of Lindsey (Dan Belin) Marchlewski and Bruce (financée Kristen) Marchlewski; grandfather of Ayla, Joey, Krayson and Karson; brother of Nancy (Jeff) Mandock, Laurie (Gary) Mead and Amy (Randy) Leyland; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe retired after 37 years from Plum School District where he was a well loved teacher and coach. He was a loving family man and all time fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Friends received, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Monday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019