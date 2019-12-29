Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
JOSEPH H. MARCHLEWSKI Obituary
MARCHLEWSKI JOSEPH H.

Age 71, of Plum Boro, peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Husband of Kerry (Wilson); father of Lindsey (Dan Belin) Marchlewski and Bruce (financée Kristen) Marchlewski; grandfather of Ayla, Joey, Krayson and Karson; brother of Nancy (Jeff) Mandock, Laurie (Gary) Mead and Amy (Randy) Leyland; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe retired after 37 years from Plum School District where he was a well loved teacher and coach. He was a loving family man and all time fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Friends received, Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Monday 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
