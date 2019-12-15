Home

Joseph Henry Michener, age 81, of Okeechobee, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019.  Son of the late Henry and Loretta Michener; beloved husband of Bernadette.  He is survived by his children, Ellen (Christopher) O'Neill, Christian (Mary) Michener, David (Kristin) Michener, Nancy (Glenn) Ridge, John (Kerri) Michener, Sally (Greg) Churley, Janet (Paul) Heh; and 29 grandchildren.  He is also survived by his sister Mary Alice (William) Jansen.  Joseph was a veteran of the US Army and a retired teacher of the Pittsburgh Public Schools. A memorial service and interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be scheduled at a later date.  Arrangements in Pittsburgh by ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
