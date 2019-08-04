|
SCHERMANN JOSEPH H.
Age 75, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, August 2, 2019, a retired City of Pittsburgh firefighter. Beloved husband of Charlene Schermann for 46 years; loving father of Jeffry (Judy) Schermann and Darryl (Cindy) Schermann; cherished grandfather of Darryl and Tyler Schermann, Autumn Williams, Kaydee and Jessie Schermann; son of the late Joseph and Vera Schermann; dear brother of Robert (Mary) Toth, Paul (Kathy) Schermann, the late Catherine (Ziggy) Pijanowski, Carol (Tony) Lazaro and Herman Schermann; brother-in-law of the late Beverly Sentner; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joe loved to sing with his grandkids. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, August 5, 2019, and Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019