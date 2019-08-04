Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
JOSEPH SCHERMANN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SCHERMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH H. SCHERMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SCHERMANN JOSEPH H.

Age 75, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, August 2, 2019, a retired City of Pittsburgh firefighter. Beloved husband of Charlene Schermann for 46 years; loving father of Jeffry (Judy) Schermann and Darryl (Cindy) Schermann; cherished grandfather of Darryl and Tyler Schermann, Autumn Williams, Kaydee and Jessie Schermann; son of the late Joseph and Vera Schermann; dear brother of Robert (Mary) Toth, Paul (Kathy) Schermann, the late Catherine (Ziggy) Pijanowski, Carol (Tony) Lazaro and Herman Schermann; brother-in-law of the late Beverly Sentner; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joe loved to sing with his grandkids. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, August 5, 2019, and Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now