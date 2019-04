SCHMIDT JOSEPH H.

Schmidt, Joseph H., age 95, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Monessen, on Saturday April 20, 2019. Preceded by his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth (Wilding) Schmidt, on March 24, 2019; beloved father of Lyn (Louis) Charobee of Dublin, OH, Sharon (William) Haines of North Port, FL, Deborah (Daniel) LaBriola of Fairfax Station, VA, and Patricia (Charles) Wille of Hilliard, OH. Friends received in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen, (dalfonso-billick.com), on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Services on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 9 a.m. Blessing at 9:30 a.m. Mass in Epiphany Church, 44 Pennsylvania Blvd., Monessen. In lieu of flowers, gas cards can be donated that will be given to the Red Cross drivers who transported Mr. Schmidt.