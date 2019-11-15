|
ZARNICH, SR. JOSEPH H.
Age 73, of Bethel Park, formerly of Whitehall, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his home. Loving father of Tammy (Paul) Kane and Joseph (Sera) Zarnich, Jr.; proud grandfather of Alyssa Kane and Andrew Zarnich; caring brother of Christine (Melanie Russell) Zarnich; adored son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Zarnich. He is also survived by his former wife, who remained his close friend, Marian Zarnich. Joe was a truck driver and car mechanic for many years. He was an avid car enthusiast, who loved going to car shows and watching auto racing. Joe was a man that loved his neighbors, friends and family. The joy of his life was becoming a grandfather. He will be truly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Friends and family are welcome at 5120 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park, 412-835-7940 on Sunday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10 a.m. in St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019