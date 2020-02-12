|
HAREZA JOSEPH
Born February 8, 1929, age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband of Rita Mae (Kumpf) Hareza for 65 years. Loving father of Joe (Suzy), Rick (Colette), Tammy (Charlie Curti), Mike (Darla); amazing grandfather of Liz (Drew) Brittle, Lauren (Sam) Edwards, Drew, Jack, Ashley Haffley (Taylor Gasbarra); devoted great-grandfather of Cecelia, Levi, and Lilliana. Joe was born the son of Frank and Mary Hareza, the youngest son of 15 children. Surviving him are his two sisters, Cookie D'Orazio, Helen Fedenko; sister-in-law Dolly Hareza; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lynsey Haffley. Joe was a longtime member of the Carpenter's Union #432. Using his talents to build hobby horses, cradles, and doll houses for his grandchildren and houses and remodeling for his children. He and his wife traveled throughout all 50 states, Europe 3 times, and spent 21 years wintering in Arizona. He celebrated his later years with a family cruise around the Hawaiian Islands, and a 90th birthday celebration complete with a live band and all family members in attendance in Arizona. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice Care Team for their loving care and support.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020