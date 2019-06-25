Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOSEPH HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS JOSEPH

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Joseph Harris, 62, of North Versailles, PA. Brother of Joanne Harris and Joetta O'Neal. Also survived by other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday, on June 26, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at First Church of God in Christ, 700 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, where the funeral service will be held, at 11:00 a.m., on June 27, 2019. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
