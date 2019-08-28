Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church
2200 Irwin St.
Aliquippa, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elijah Church Cemetery
Hopewell Twp., PA
View Map
JOSEPH HENRY MARSILIO


1926 - 2019
JOSEPH HENRY MARSILIO Obituary
MARSILIO JOSEPH HENRY

Age 92, formerly of Coraopolis, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Wisconsin. Born December 2, 1926 in Coraopolis, a son of the late Anthony and Anna (Colangelo) Marsilio, he was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa. Mr. Marsilio was the owner of the Gondola Lounge in Coraopolis for 40 years, and proudly served in the U.S. Army veteran during WWII. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred (Muslin) Marsilio, on December 18, 2017. Surviving are a daughter, Kathy Russell; a granddaughter, Stacy (Majors) Uecker, and her husband, Brian; two great-granddaughters, Tessa (Coleman) Selear, and her husband, Nick, and Kaleigh Coleman; a brother-in-law, Walter Muslin, and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001. Family and friends will meet Friday at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, where a service will be held at 10 a.m., with Fr. Branislav Golic, officiating. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., where the Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors. Pomen (blessing service) will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
