|
|
DANIELEWICZ JOSEPH HOWARD
Age 64, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Joe was the beloved husband of Debbie Bender Danielewicz; father of Joseph Danielewicz, Jason Danielewicz; stepfather of Kim Lord (Jamie), Kelly Logan-Kozar (Craig); son of the late Walter "Ace" and Margaret Dietz Danielewicz; brother of Susane Savage (Martin), Edward M. "Ace" Danielewicz, Sr. (Dorothea), Walter D. Danielewicz (Teri Kurpiewski), Kathy A. Danielewicz, Lynn Marie Eicher, Ginger R. Mellinger, Barbara J. Ordemann; Pappy Joe of Aeden Scott, James Vincent, Brenna Elizabeth, Kellan Craig, Jessica Grace, Jameson Charles; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Celebrate Joe's life with his family on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. where services will be held on Wednesday notice of time later. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019