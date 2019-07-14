HREBENAK JOSEPH "JOE"

Passed away at his residence in Findlay Township, PA, on July 10, 2019, at the age of 71. Joe was born on May 31, 1948, in McKees Rocks, PA to Joseph and Anna Hrebenak. He graduated from McKees Rocks High School in 1966. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy where he spent 14 happy years traveling the world and serving his country. While in the Navy, he went on to earn a bachelor's and master's degree in business administration from New Hampshire College. In 1973 he met the love of his life, Jeanne. The two were married a year later and had almost 45 years together. In 1981 they welcomed their daughter Laura into the world, whom they thoroughly spoiled. Joe dedicated his life to making sure that his family was loved and provided for. Joe worked for 33 years as a professor at Community College of Allegheny County where he won numerous awards. His interactions with his students were his favorite part of the job and it showed. It was hard to run even simple errands without having one of his former students stop him to say hi and let him know how much his unorthodox teaching methods, and the life lessons he doled out while teaching, had impacted their lives. Joe faced the world with an acerbic wit and a heavy dose of sarcasm. He liked to present a tough exterior and pretend that he didn't care about anyone but those close to him knew what a farce that was. He was the kind of person that would give a stranger the shirt off his back without a second thought. He also loved to feed people. Every week he would bring in hundreds of cookies and brownies to students, always making sure to have enough extra to feed anyone else who might have needed a pick me up. Joe was an avid weightlifter, even until the day he passed away. During his free time, you could find him outside in his beloved garden or splitting wood with the biggest maul he could find. When his wife was able to convince him to take a break from the yardwork, Joe loved taking day trips to the numerous historical and archaeological sites in the area. He was also a huge animal lover, and in addition to his pets, he spent countless hours feeding and tending to the feral cats around his home. He turned his property into a place of sanctuary for them where they would always be warm and fed. Joe is survived by his loving wife Jeanne; two children, Eric and Laura; sisters, Helenea and Maria, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Anna Hrebenak of McKees Rocks, PA, and his sister Anne Hrebenak of Harrisburg, PA. No public services are being held. If desired, donations can be sent to the Salvation Army or Light of Life Rescue Mission.