Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
JOSEPH J. CADONIC

JOSEPH J. CADONIC Obituary
CADONIC JOSEPH J.

Of McCandless Twp., on Friday, November 29, 2019, Mr. Cadonic was the beloved husband of Theresa Santonastaso Cadonic; father of Christine Robb; brother-in-law of Anthony Santonastaso (Rose) of Shaler Twp., and the late John Santonastaso. Celebrate Mr. Cadonic's life with his family on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
