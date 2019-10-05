|
CARSO JOSEPH J.
Age 62, of Elliott, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved father of Heather Carso and the late Joseph J. Carso; loving grandfather of Taylor Carso; brother of Beverly (Jim) Crawley and Deborah Carso; son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Donovan) Carso; special companion of Joyce Baughman. Joe will be sadly missed by his dog "Pocket," along with his nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Friends received Sunday 4-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in the Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow in St. Martin Cemetery. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019