Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CARSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. CARSO


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH J. CARSO Obituary
CARSO JOSEPH J.

Age 62, of Elliott, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved father of Heather Carso and the late Joseph J. Carso; loving grandfather of Taylor Carso; brother of Beverly (Jim) Crawley and Deborah Carso; son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Donovan) Carso; special companion of Joyce Baughman. Joe will be sadly missed by his dog "Pocket," along with his nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Friends received Sunday 4-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in the Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow in St. Martin Cemetery. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now