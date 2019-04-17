|
|
GEISSLER JOSEPH J., III
Age 86, of Penn Hills, on April 15, 2019. Beloved husband (60 years) of Emily (Lobus) Geissler; loving father of Paul G. Geissler (Linda) and John N. Geissler (Tina); grandfather of Jake, Jack and Hope Geissler; brother of the late Philip Geissler and Nancy Lee Gately; uncle of Alex, Lisa, Susan, Philip, Michael and the late Kevin. Joe was a graduate of Washington College, earned a Masters Degree at Virginia Tech, and retired after 44 years, as a research consultant, at US Steel Corporation. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 10 a.m.; interment at St. George Cemetery of Holy Trinity Cathedral. Contributions in Joe's memory to Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019