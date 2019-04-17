Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
JOSEPH J. GEISSLER III

JOSEPH J. GEISSLER III Obituary
GEISSLER JOSEPH J., III

Age 86, of Penn Hills, on April 15, 2019. Beloved husband (60 years) of Emily (Lobus) Geissler; loving father of Paul G. Geissler (Linda) and John N. Geissler (Tina); grandfather of Jake, Jack and Hope Geissler; brother of the late Philip Geissler and Nancy Lee Gately; uncle of Alex, Lisa, Susan, Philip, Michael and the late Kevin. Joe was a graduate of Washington College, earned a Masters Degree at Virginia Tech, and retired after 44 years, as a research consultant, at US Steel Corporation. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 10 a.m.; interment at St. George Cemetery of Holy Trinity Cathedral. Contributions in Joe's memory to Holy Trinity Cathedral. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
