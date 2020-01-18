|
GLAGOLA JOSEPH J.
Joseph J. Glagola, age 91, of South Park Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Husband of the late Jean (Snyder) Glagola and Anna Ruth (Rosnick) Glagola; devoted father of J. Daniel (Lynda) Glagola of Washington and Cathy Panza of Ross Township; proud Grandpap of J. Joshua (Melanie) Glagola, Rebecca Glagola, Katelyn (Matt) Piroth and Michael J. Panza; great-grandfather of J. David, Alexis and Kallie; brother of the late Paul Glagola. Joe was a professional photographer during his working years. He worked with the Boy Scouts of America for over 60 years and took great pride in his work with scouting. Joe also volunteered at the Jubilee Soup Kitchen for many years. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 18th from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, January 19th from 2-5 p.m. in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20th at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Family suggests memorial donations to the . Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020