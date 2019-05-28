Home

Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Road
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
GOLINSKI JOSEPH J.

Age 58, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marigene Peel Golinski; brother of Cindy (Dan) Brown and Darryl Golinski of Carnegie; several nieces and nephews. Deceased are his parents, Joseph F. and Patricia Cunningham Golinski; his brother, Daniel Golinski, Sr.; and his in-laws, Thurman and Mabel Peel. Friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120 where Catholic blessing services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Interment with full military rites will follow at 11 a.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty-Four, PA 15330. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019
