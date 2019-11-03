|
GRINDEL, JR. JOSEPH J.
Joseph Grindel, Jr., (Joe/"the T.V. man") devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Surrounded by close family, he left us peacefully at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, PA. At last he is with his cherished wife Loretta...walking the streets of heaven. Joe was predeceased by his loving and loyal wife of 71 years, Loretta Grindel. Joe and Loretta were often referred to as "the perfect love story." Also left to remember and honor Joe are his dear children, David Grindel (Terri), Jackie Galluze (Joe), Joy Bockelman (Bud), Mike Grindel (Lori), Joanne Hahn (Rick) and Jane Morello; grandchildren, Yvonne, Chad, Ryan, Tanya, Lisa, Brian, Janice, Jeffery, Stephen, Rick, Julie, Laura, and Jayson; and his eight greatgrandchildren. He was also survived by sisters Betty, Louise and Dolores and brothers Rich, John and Bob. Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Joe was a US Army World War II Veteran, 5th level Technician Crane Operator, was employed for 30+ years by the City of Pittsburgh Board of Education, as an Audio Visual Technician. A faithful member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Joe served as a mass lector for decades and readily volunteered for many events and projects that supported the church community, including assisting with parish functions and affairs and helping with countless handyman jobs. He was passionate about helping those less fortunate through charitable organizations including St. Vincent DePaul Society, Spark of Hope and last but not least, with his wife by his side, volunteering at the Northside Food Pantry. Joe was also an avid gardener; he was especially fond of raising tomatoes from seed and often gave away the matured tomato plant seedlings by the dozens at the request of family, community and church members. Joe will be forever remembered and cherished by his children. grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and fellow parishioners. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are suggested. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.