Unexpectedly, passed on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 44. Loving son of the late Harry K. Senchisen and Donna (Seng) and Joseph W. Kryl. Beloved father of Brandon M. O'Toole, Jordan J. (Airieanna) Kryl, and Rebecca A. Kryl. Joseph was also survived by his five grandchildren. Brother of James Kryl and the late Robert A. Senchisen. The family will receive visitors on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a service at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
