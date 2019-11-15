|
|
PETRUCH JOSEPH J.
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, age 90, of Shaler Beloved husband of 62 years to Grace H. Petruch. Son of the late Joseph and Mary Petruch. Brother of the late Dorothy "Sis" Petruch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 a.m. St. Nicholas Church. Joseph was a Korean War Veteran. Family suggests memorial to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019