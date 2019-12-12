|
RIHVALSKI JOSEPH J.
Uncle Joe died peacefully in the early morning hours on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital attended by his, niece, Judy Ross and nephew, Jim Howe. A resident of Moon Township, he was 95. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Maxin) Richvalski; siblings, Margaret Howe, Albert and John J. Rihvalski; niece, Janice Howe Volante; great-niece, Mary Catherine Howe. As joyful as they were to welcome him, we are just as sad by his absence. Uncle Joe was born in Coraopolis on September 3, 1924, graduated from Coraopolis High School, class of 1942. In 1943, he was drafted into the military and selected for the Aviation Cadet Program in the U.S. Army. He graduated as a Pilot in the U.S. Army Air Force. During WWII, he served as a C47 Pilot in the Troop Carrier Command in the European Theater. Upon discharge in 1947, he enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh and graduated in Mechanical Engineering in 1951. For 32 years, he worked at Westinghouse Nuclear Power Division. He was an avid golfer for 62 years and enjoyed bowling. He was the oldest member of the Knights of Columbus. Uncle Joe, highly intelligent, was up to date on current events and could easily converse with anyone on any topic. He was very opinionated, and his language used old-fashioned terminology. We loved listening to his tall stories and his dry witted humor. He will be remembered and respected as the last one of "The Greatest Generation." Margaret Howe was the only sibling who married and had children who became Uncle Joe's legacy. What a wonderful loving family! They enfolded Uncle Joe into their lives, loving him more like a father/grandfather-figure. He was full of fatherly advice, understanding and generous. He was loved implicitly and purely. It was the norm to see Uncle Joe at all the functions. Uncle Joe is survived by nephew, Jim (Cathy) Howe; niece, Judy (Chip) Ross and nephew, John (Jess) Volante; great-nieces and nephews, Lyndsay (Anthony) Capriotti, Chris (Bethy) Howe, Chelsea (John) Farrell, Nicole (Mark) Lucente, Mark (Elizabeth) Pompeo, Kari (Scott) Yoder; Jana (Nick) Walshak, Wes (Ana) Volante; great-nephews and nieces, Michael (Krista) Lucente, Angelina and Joseph Pompeo, Marc Lucente, Mia Capriotti, Brody and Ella Yoder, Luca and Cameron Capriotti, Maria and Michael Farrell, Reese Walshak and Rory Howe. Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. until time of prayer at 10:20 a.m. at Copeland's Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd., followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 11 a.m. Father Sean Francis, celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Mother's Hope Foundation at www.mothershope.org.