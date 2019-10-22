|
SCHIFFGENS JOSEPH J.
Age 85, of Oakmont, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 19 years of Maureen (Felentzer) Schiffgens; loving father of John (Jen) Schiffgens, Mary Schiffgens, Kathy (Bruce) Schiffgens, Matthew (Jody) Schiffgens, Sue (Rick) Ayre, John (Kathy) Sullivan, Tom (Kris) Sullivan, Cheri Sullivan, Kevin (Alaina) Sullivan, Amy (Jeff) Vaccaro, and Kristen (Scott) Pepper-Chambers; grandfather of 27 and great-grandfather of five; brother of John (Vivian) Schiffgens and the late Mary Louise Griger. Joe was a Class of 1956 Graduate of Notre Dame and a member of the Sorin Society of Notre Dame. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and Steelers fan, being known as Touch Down Joe. A longtime member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, he served as an Eucharistic minister and was a member of St. Vincent DePaul, and also served for 17 years in the Jubilee Kitchen. Joe proudly served our county in the Navy during peacetime. Having eleven children, he always remembered each of their birthdays. Friends and relatives will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Pat Sullivan, 911 Washington Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019